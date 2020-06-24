A SWAT team surrounded someone barricaded in a trailer Wednesday morning on property in Andover, as a home burned nearby and law enforcement kept firefighters at a distance during the standoff.

More than two hours later after the blaze was first reported by a passerby about 6:30 a.m., a Special Weapons and Tactics armored vehicle and SWAT personnel were on the scene in what Anoka County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andy Knotz is calling "a volatile situation."

While fire crews were attempting to battle the blaze, deputies located "a barricaded individual who was armed and threatening from inside a trailer on the property," Knotz said.

Fire personnel from several departments "were pulled back for safety" as authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect.

Andover Boulevard between University Avenue and Prairie Road has been shut down, Knotz said. "We urge the public to stay away from this location."

