Apple Valley police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday night to find a 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his noncustodial father. The incident happened at 6 p.m.

The boy's name is Shannon Yusef Ingram, but he goes by Yusef. He is a Black child with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, silver necklace, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes.

Police are looking for Shannon Ingram, who is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hood.

The vehicle associated with this incident was located in the 100 block of Ruth St. N.

Anybody with information should call Apple Valley police at 651-322-2323 or 911.