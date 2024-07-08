If University of St. Thomas officials were still hoping to complete a new on-campus basketball and hockey arena by August 2025, their timeline suffered a blow this week.

In a ruling Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered the city and university to conduct a new Environmental Assessment Worksheet, saying the previous assessment didn't do enough to study the arena's potential harm to the neighborhood's parking, traffic and air quality.

The ruling was welcomed by neighbor Donn Waage, who said the city and the university decided to move forward with the arena before considering the consequences for the neighborhood. Nothing can move forward until a more detailed analysis is completed, said Waage, spokesman for a group called Advocates for Responsible Development.

Calls and emails to university and city officials seeking comment Monday afternoon were not immediately returned.

Construction of the $183.4 million Lee and Penny Anderson Arena has been paused since April because of opposition mounted by neighbors. The facility is being built on St. Thomas' south campus and will be the dual-purpose home of the university's hockey and basketball programs, with seating for up to 5,500 fans. The arena will be located next to the Anderson parking facility, and away from Goodrich Avenue.

A number of potential sites were explored, including the Highland Bridge development at the former Ford plant site and the Town and Country Club. The school approached the country club a couple of years ago but was rebuffed.

