April 19-25, 2024
People cast votes in the first round of polling for India's national election. A Long March rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-18 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Military cadets attend an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
Local Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
Local Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
Local Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan
More From Nation
Sports
Quarterbacks Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy and Nix selected in top 12 of NFL draft
Caleb Williams swiftly walked on stage, looked out and screamed ''Woooo! Yeah!''
Nation
A look at the Gaza war protests that have emerged on US college campuses
Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.
Nation
Alabama lawmakers advance bill that could lead to prosecution of librarians
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that could see librarians prosecuted under the state's obscenity law for providing ''harmful'' materials to minors, the latest in a wave of bills in Republican-led states targeting library content and decisions.
Sports
NFL Draft Latest: Caleb Williams to Bears, record six QBs taken in first 12 picks
No. 21 pick: Chop Robinson to the Dolphins
Business
Tennessee lawmakers adjourn after finalizing $1.9B tax cut and refund for businesses
Tennessee's GOP-controlled General Assembly on Thursday adjourned for the year, concluding months of tense political infighting that doomed Republican Gov. Bill Lee's universal school voucher push. But a bill allowing some teachers to carry firearms in public schools and one adding a nearly $2 billion tax cut and refund for businesses received last-minute approval.