Police are trying to apprehend a man in Anoka believed to be armed with a gun and holding a woman captive in his vehicle near a car wash Wednesday evening.

The incident started after the man allegedly committed a robbery in Minneapolis at around 8:30 a.m., according to Anoka dispatch supervisor Geoff Olson. The suspect made his way to Anoka County, where he was ramming police squads, Olson said.

A large police presence with multiple agencies had shown up to a car wash in the 600 block of East River Road by early evening Wednesday as they tried to resolve the incident.

Officers were in the process of "negotiating" with the suspect, Olson said at around 7:30 p.m.

Olson advised residents in the area to shelter in place until the incident is resolved, and for drivers to "definitely avoid the area," Olson said.