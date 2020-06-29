The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least two reports of students being sexually assaulted by a former staffer at Anoka Middle School for the Arts.

The investigation was initiated by a former student who said they were sexually assaulted by a male staff member nine years ago. The victim, now an adult, made the report Thursday to law enforcement officials.

The Sheriff’s Office then received another report of a sexual assault allegedly occurring last year by the same suspect.

Officials were not releasing the name of the suspect, who had not been arrested or charged as of Monday. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who haven’t been charged.

Stories recently posted on social media regarding the alleged assaults shared similar themes of young male students being targeted and groomed before being abused at the staffer’s home.

Parents have said they reported concerns to school officials in the past about the staffer, who is no longer at the middle school.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that people with information to call 763-427-1212.

Kim Hyatt