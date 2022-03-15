With a new FDA approval in hand, Baudette-based ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is reintroducing a drug with new applications, including the possible treatment of several rare diseases.

ANI, known for making generic and branded medications, in January launched purified Cortrophin Gel marketed to treat inflammation and stress associated with 23 different auto-immune diseases — nine of which are considered rare.

In turn, the company has created a new rare disease business unit and recently hired Dr. Mary Pao as its chief medical officer.

"We've launched this drug ... to provide greater choice for both physicians and patients," she said in an interview.

ANI secured FDA approval for Cortrophin in October. The company said the drug can be used to treat flareups for such conditions as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and nephrotic syndrome. Rarer conditions include systemic dermatomyositis (polymyositis), severe erythema multiforme (Stevens-Johnson syndrome) and optic neuritis.

A rare disease is defined as one affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The National Organization for Rare Disorders reports that there are approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting nearly 30 million Americans.

Mary Pao, chief medical officer for ANI’s new rare disease business unit.

"Historically these diseases did not garner a lot of interest from pharmaceutical companies because it's hard to invest a lot of money in the development of a drug when there's very little return," said Patti Engel, CEO of Eagan-based Engage Health, which offers research and market development in rare diseases.

The federal Orphan Drug Act of 1983 created some incentives for drug manufacturers to invest in rare disease medications. Over time this has helped bolster the business case.

"The market for rare disease therapy has grown quite a lot," said Engel. "The orphan drug market since the '80s is robust."

ANI is reintroducing Cortrophin Gel, which was first developed in 1954, but was no longer being made. ANI acquired two Cortrophin new drug applications (NDA) from pharma giant Merck & Co. for $75 million in 2016.

"Our drug is adrenocorticotropic hormone, ACTH, and that has only had one available treatment option for the past two decades," Pao said.

Pao said ANI's drug will be more affordable. The only other available ACTH drug is Acthar Gel, produced by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. That company used its monopoly to keep hiking the price of the drug and illegally acquired the rights to a competing drug in development to keep it off the market, according to the Federal Trade Commission charges. The company agreed to pay $100 million in 2017 to settle the antitrust case.

"We know that this is a drug that works," said Pao. "We know that there's a huge amount of unmet need across the auto-immune diseases in which we have an indication."

On Tuesday, ANI reported a net loss of $24.1 million for its fourth quarter. The company's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54 fell short of analysts' expectations of $0.74 per share.

It posted higher-than-expected revenue of $60.9 million, an increase of 6.4% from a year ago. ANI's stock closed down 18.7% for the day.

Elliot Wilbur, a research analyst with Florida-based Raymond James & Associates, said the company did not offer enough specifics about its sales plan for the new drug.

"Though the company detailed key aspects of the initial launch phase around Cortrophin gel, management did not offer markets any sort of North Star or beacon from which to gauge the appropriateness and payback associated with what the company did quantify; its expected spending...[which is] roughly twice our original assumption," Wilbur wrote in a note following the results.

ANI closed in November on its $196.9 million acquisition of New Jersey-based Novitium Pharma, the company's largest-ever acquisition.

Generic sales accounted for 68% of ANI's fourth quarter; branded pharmaceuticals were 24% of sales. The company also has revenue from contract manufacturing and royalties.

For 2022 ANI is forecasting revenue in the range of $260 million and $275 million. At the low end, that would translate into growth of approximately 20%.