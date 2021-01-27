About shortstop Andrelton Simmons
Age: 31 (born Sept. 4, 1989 in Mundo Nobo, Curacao).
Size: 6-2, 195 pounds.
College: Western Oklahoma State Junior College.
Drafted: Second round, 2010 by Atlanta.
In the majors: Nine seasons,four with Atlanta (2012-15) and five with the L.A. Angels (2016-20).
Honors: Four Gold Gloves, in 2013, '14, '17 and '18.
Contract: one year, $10.5 million (pending passing a physical).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Shouts and hugs: Gophers guard Powell gets rewarded, challenged by Whalen
Sophomore point guard Jasmine Powell happens to be playing for a coach who was one of women's basketball's greatest point guards.
Sports
Pacers' Sabonis has triple-double to sink Hornets 116-106
When his MRI came back negative after taking a shot to the knee earlier this week, Domantas Sabonis told Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren there was no way he was going to rest and let his teammates down.
Sports
Duchene's leads Predators over Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout
Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Sports
McIlroy looking for win, U.S. Open prep at Torrey Pines
Rory McIlroy is playing the Farmers Insurance Open for just the third time, looking for his first tour victory since 2019 while getting a feel for the course that will host the U.S. Open in June.
Sports
Liddell's late FTs lift Ohio State over Penn State 83-79
Standing on the foul line with the game hanging in the balance, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell had no doubt what to do.