About shortstop Andrelton Simmons

Age: 31 (born Sept. 4, 1989 in Mundo Nobo, Curacao).

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds.

College: Western Oklahoma State Junior College.

Drafted: Second round, 2010 by Atlanta.

In the majors: Nine seasons,four with Atlanta (2012-15) and five with the L.A. Angels (2016-20).

Honors: Four Gold Gloves, in 2013, '14, '17 and '18.

Contract: one year, $10.5 million (pending passing a physical).