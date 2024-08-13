Analysis: High-wire diplomacy on possible Iran retaliation in the Israel-Hamas war draws in world

Iran has been repeatedly targeted by suspected Israeli assassinations and sabotage campaigns, increasing the pressure on its theocracy to act to maintain its leadership position in its self-declared ''Axis of Resistance'' with militias it arms in the region. But it also has faced years of widespread protests, economic woes and other domestic challenges embrittling the public's support of the government. Its first complex attack on Israel in April caused little damage, raising the risk of it needing to go larger this time in response.