Amira Young of the Gophers won the 60- and 200-meter runs on Saturday on the second day of the Big Ten indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.

It was the second time in her career the graduate student from Chicago has won both those events.

Young's time in the 60 was 7.18 seconds, breaking her own conference record; teammate Akilah Lewis was second (7.19).

Another runner-up finisher for Minnesota was Abigail Schaaffe in the 600 (1:28.73). Placing third was Nyalaam Jok in the high jump (5-10 ¾).

Schaaffe also ran on the 4x400 relay which took third place (3:34.16).As a team, the Gophers placed fourth with 78.5 points behind Michigan (109), Ohio State (90) and Iowa (85.

McHugh wins third 200 breaststroke title

Gophers senior Max McHugh continued his dominance in the breaststroke in the Big Ten Championships.

One day after winning his fourth title in the 100-yard breaststroke — and setting a pool record in Ann Arbor, Mich., in the process — he won the 200 breaststroke for the third time in 1 minute, 50.20 seconds — more than one second ahead of the field.

Two other Minnesota swimmers placed high in the 1,650 freestyle. Bar Solovechik took second (14:50.93) and Chris Nagy fourth (14:57.63).

U softball wins two

The Gophers softball team beat No. 23 Maryland twice, 4-1 and 5-1, in the Baylor Invitational. In the first game Sydney Strelow had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt to drive in two runs and Taylor Krapf hit a solo homer. Jacie Kambrick pitched four innings, giving up one run and five hits for the win. Freshman Sydney Schwartz threw three hitless innings.

Autumn Pease threw a two-hitter in the second game for Minnesota (8-5) and Krapf, a sophomore transfer from Duke, hit her sixth home run this season. Freshman Addison Leschber had a double and two RBI.

10 for U gymnast

Maddie Quarles got a 10 to win the vault event in the second session of the Big Five gymnastics meet in Lincoln, Neb. It was the first perfect score in an event for the redshirt senior.

As a team, the Gophers finished fourth (195.800) behind Michigan State (197.675), Nebraska and Ohio State.

On bars Tiarre Sales of Minnesota tied for first (9.900) while Mya Hooten tied for third (9.875). On floor exercise Halle Remlinger and Gianna Gerdes tied for third (9.925).

U baseball falls to 0-6

The Gophers baseball team lost 8-3 to St. Louis in Fort Myers, Fla., to drop to 0-6 this season. Sophomore Sam Malec gave up three runs and five hits in 4⅔ innings, striking out four and taking the loss. Boston Merila had three hits for Minnesota, Brett Bateman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Minnesota and freshman Sam Hunt hit a solo homer.

Whitecaps lose

Tereza Vanisova's goal at 16:35 of the second period gave the Toronto Six a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps at Richfield Ice Arena. Elaine Chuli made 36 saves for the win; Jenna Brenneman stopped 30 shots for the Whitecaps.