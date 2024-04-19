NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Alphabet Inc., down $1.92 to $154.09.
Google says it will combine several divisions as it focuses on integrating artificial intelligence more widely throughout the company.
Netflix Inc., down $55.52 to $555.04.
The streaming entertainment giant said it will stop providing quarterly updates on subscriber totals.
PPG Industries Inc., down $4.21 to $130.90.
The paint and coatings maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Paramount Global, up $1.47 to $12.44.
Sony and Apollo Global Management are reportedly considering a joint offer to buy the owner of CBS, Paramount Pictures and other media.
Fifth Third Bancorp, up $2.03 to $36.25.
The bank beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial results.
Procter & Gamble Co., up 85 cents to $158.14.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Regions Financial Corp., down 10 cents to $18.90.
The holding company for Regions Bank fell short of Wall Street's first-quarter forecasts.
American Express Co., up $13.54 to $231.04.
The credit card issuer and global payments processor beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts.