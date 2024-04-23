TAMPA, Fla. — A large alligator made its way onto the runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida where it had to be captured and taken away for release in a nearby river, officials said.
The toothy reptile was spotted Monday morning beside the landing gear of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, officials at the base in Tampa posted on Facebook.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were summoned. They captured the animal and then released it into the nearby Hillsborough River.
According to wildlife officials, alligators become more likely to wander into unfamiliar territory in April as they search for mates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Chicago woman convicted of killing, dismembering landlord, hiding some remains in freezer
A Chicago woman has been convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and putting some of the victim's remains inside a freezer in the boarding house where she lived.
Nation
Alabama lawmakers advance bill to ensure Biden is on the state's ballot
The Alabama Senate voted Tuesday for legislation meant to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state's November ballot, mirroring accommodations made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump.
Nation
Douglas C-54 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska
A Douglas C-54 Skymaster airplane carrying two people crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday and burst into flames, authorities said. No survivors have been found.
Nation
Ex-Washington police officer is on the run after killing ex-wife and girlfriend, officials say
A former Washington state police officer who court documents say had a child with a teenage girl he met through a school resource program was on the run Tuesday after killing two people, including his ex-wife, who had recently obtained a protection order against him, authorities said.
Business
Cyberattacks are on the rise, and that includes small businesses. Here's what to know
Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It's a troubling trend because a breach can be very costly and time consuming if owners don't have a plan to deal with one.