Minnesota native Pete Docter picked up his third Golden Globes award Sunday, this time for co-helming best animated film, "Soul."

"Little did we know that in making a film about jazz that jazz would teach us so much about life," said Docter, who previously triumphed for "Up" and "Inside Out." "Like, we can't always control what goes on the world but like a good jazz musician, we can try to turn that into something beautiful."

The Globes often serve as a signal as to who might wind up with a more coveted Oscar nomination. That's good news for "Minari," which was named best foreign-language film, and Rosamund Pike, who was named best actress in a comedy or musical for her part as a cunning con artist in "I Care A Lot."

Pike got off one of the finest zingers of the evening in her acceptance speech, giving a nod to fellow nominee Maria Bakalova, who had a scene in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" with a former New York mayor.

"In my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car," she said. "I'd rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani."

Like most of the winners, Docter and Pike accepted via Zoom, a practice also adopted by the Emmy Awards last September.

But this time around, the speeches were riddled with technical difficulties. Maybe the nominees should have had a practice session on how to unmute.

The event also aired during renewed controversy over its voting process.

A recent story in the Los Angeles Times reminded readers that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association consists of only 87 members, more than a third of whom were flown to France for a lavish junket for "Emily in Paris." The sitcom, savaged by critics, ended up with two nominations. Thankfully, the award for TV's most outstanding comedy or musical went to "Schitt's Creek."

More problematic was the revelation that the HFPA has no Black members, an issue that was addressed several times during the three-hour ceremony.

"Inclusivity is important," said Tina Fey in an opening monologue that she delivered with Amy Poehler. "I realize maybe you guys didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back of a French McDonald's."

Despite the backdrop, the Golden Globes paid special attention to diversity in the early goings.

In addition to the major win for "Soul," about the adventures of a Black jazz musician, the best supporting actor for a movie went to Daniel Kaluuya, who played Black Panther Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah." British-Nigerian actor John Boyega's role in "Small Axe" earned him the award for TV's best supporting actor, beating out more familiar faces like Donald Sutherland, Jim Parsons and recent Emmy winner Dan Levy.

Catherine O'Hara, Levy's co-star in "Schitt's Creek" backed up her Emmy win by capturing her first Golden Globe. She tried to have some fun by having husband Bo Welch try cutting off her speech with "walk-off" music from his cellphone.

The bit didn't quite work, but at least she tried having some fun with the circumstances. Most winners seemed content just making sure their living rooms didn't look like pig sties.

Jason Sudeikis, who looked like he had just come in from mowing the lawn, seemed completely unprepared for his win as TV's best comedic actor. At one point, fellow nominee Don Cheadle jokingly gave him the wrap-up signal from his home.

There were some amusing moments from other "Saturday Night Live" alumni. Poehler and Fey, co-hosting for the fourth time, delivered some sharp quips, although the live audience members, primarily health care professionals and other essential workers, had not perfected the over-the-top laughs that Hollywood types are trained to deliver. And Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph killed as the drunken winners of a fake award for best theme song.

