Morning news anchor Alix Kendall is retiring from TV after 25 years at Fox 9

Longtime Fox 9 morning news anchor Alix Kendall is retiring after 25 years with the Twin Cities station.
She said her last day on the air will be soon after the end of the State Fair on Labor Day.
Kendall made the announcement during Monday’s “Good Day” show that follows the morning news and said her last day will be on Sept. 6, on the other side of the State Fair’s Labor Day conclusion.
Kendall, 63, has been with the morning news since its inception in 1999, when it was known as “Good Day Minnesota.”
In May 2023, Kendall announced that she would no longer be behind the desk for the 6 and 8 a.m. broadcasts but would continue to co-anchor the 7 a.m. hour and remain as a host for the “Good Day” lifestyle program at 9 a.m.
“For 25 years, you have been welcoming me into your home each weekday morning,” Kendall told viewers Monday. “It’s impossible to find the words of gratitude I feel about my years at Fox 9. I have an ocean’s worth of memories and incredible people I’ve met. Some of them were newsmakers, others were just regular peeps who tell me, ‘I grew up watching you.’ I grew up a little, too.”
Kendall said she’s looking forward to “a new chapter in my life, and spend some time on passion projects — first and foremost, screenwriting. This has been my side hustle for nearly a decade, and I love it, and the time is right to go all in.”
The station said in a statement that every weekday between now and Kendall’s final day it will “feature some of Alix’s favorite moments on Channel 9 through the years.”
Then for the week following Labor Day, the station statement continued, “We’ll celebrate Alix every day as the countdown to her last day with us on Friday, Sept. 6, kicks into high gear.”
