Alice Brock, who helped inspire Arlo Guthrie's classic 'Alice's Restaurant,' dies at 83

Guthrie assumed his song was too long to catch on commercially, but it soon became a radio perennial and part of the popular culture. ''Alice's Restaurant'' was the title of his million-selling debut album, and the basis of a movie and cookbook of the same name. Alice Brock would write a memoir, ''My Life as a Restaurant,'' and collaborate with Guthrie on a children's book, ''Mooses Come Walking.'' At the time of her death, they had been discussing an exhibit dedicated to her at her former Stockton home, now the Guthrie Center, which serves free dinners every Thanksgiving.