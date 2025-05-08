Movie Review: Schmaltzy and sweet, Vince Vaughn leads Netflix's ‘Nonnas'

But perhaps the greatest miscalculation is centering the story on Joe instead of the women. The nonnas are met where they are in life — a former nun (Shire), a hair salon owner (Sarandon), a retiree (Bracco) who's estranged from her kids and a widow (Vaccaro) who needs to get out of the house. It seems like there was a missed opportunity to get to know their stories and recipes more. If food is love, give the audience a chance to fall in love with them through their favorite dishes. Instead, they bond not over food or new appreciation of one another's heritage, but a makeover.