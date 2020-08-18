The Vikings’ decision to hold Dalvin Cook out of most team drills in the first few days of training camp — as the running back’s agent continues to negotiate with the team on a new contract — has meant more first-team work for Alexander Mattison, the 2019 third-round pick who ran for 462 yards in a complementary role to Cook last year.

Mattison — pictured here working out with wide receiver Adam Thielen and several other players at Woodbury High School this summer — proved himself to be a better open-field runner than many expected he’d be coming out of Boise State, with four of his 100 carries gaining at least 20 yards and another 11 going for at least 10. His ability to leap over defenders — a product of his time as a hurdler in high school track and field — landed him in a Super Bowl commercial, providing a thrill to his family when they saw the highlight show up on their TV in February.

The source of all that progress during his rookie year?

“I would probably say failure,” Mattison said. “Going out there and you fail a couple times, you learn from your mistakes, you hit the film room and you go out there and get back to it. I was out there, thrown into the fire with the 1s and 2s immediately as I came in and I think that taught me early on and helped me with my progression and my growth so far. Just taking what I’ve learned from the guys in the group, too. From Dalvin, CJ, Ameer, Boone. All those guys in the room have helped me grow a lot and it’s something that’s happening every single day. We’re growing together and we’re going out there and we’re getting better.”

Mattison gives the Vikings insurance — and his name could be mentioned in their search for leverage — during negotiations on Cook’s deal. For his part on Tuesday, the Vikings’ No. 2 running back said he hopes for the best for their No. 1 back.

“I don’t know too much about [Cook’s negotiations],” Mattison said. “I just know that he’s a leader. He comes in here every day ready to work. So yeah, wishing the best for him. He’s a leader in all sense of the word in the running back room and out there on that field.

