The Twins activated first baseman Miguel Sano on Wednesday, and put Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list.

Kirilloff, who was on a seven-game hitting streak where he hit four homers and drove in 11 runs, has a sprained right wrist. He will travel with the Twins to Detroit this weekend and see a hand specialist in Akron, Ohio.

"Before we say anything or really know anything for certain, we'd like to let the experts, let the doctors really get their heads together and make a determination," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

He said Kirilloff's wrist was "moderately improved" since Tuesday.

Sano missed 12 games because of a strained right hamstring. He is hitting .111 (5-for-45) with two home runs in 15 games. He has 20 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 plate appearances.

Tonight's lineups are here.