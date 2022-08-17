Tap the bookmark to save this article.

After trailing 9-0 after two innings, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to edge the St. Paul Saints 10-9 on Tuesday night at CHS Field, scoring one run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Ronald Guzman and Armando Alvarez each hit two-run homers in the sixth and seventh, respectively, and Oswald Peraza a solo shot in the eighth to put the RailRiders ahead.

Chris Williams hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning for the Saints.

Saints starter Dereck Rodriguez gave up one run on four hits in five innings.