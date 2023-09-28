Adam Thielen's journey took him from Detroit Lakes to Minnesota State Mankato before he joined the Vikings as an undrafted wide receiver. In nine seasons, he moved into the top five in franchise history for touchdowns and receiving yardage. Here's where he ranks:
Touchdowns
Cris Carter (1990-2001), 110
Randy Moss (1998-2010), 92
Adam Thielen (2014-2022), 55
Anthony Carter (1985-93), 52
Sammy White (1976-85), 50
Receiving yards
C. Carter, 12,383
Moss, 9,316
A. Carter, 7,636
Thielen, 6,682
Jake Reed (1991-2001), 6,433
