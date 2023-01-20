U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and broadcaster and author Krista Tippett will be in conversation Jan. 26 at an event that is free to faculty and students but open (with an admission fee) to everyone. It will also be livestreamed. The talk is moving from Northrop Auditorium after the roof collapsed; it will now take place in the Ted Mann Concert Hall on campus.

Limón is the author of a number of collections of poetry published by Minneapolis' Milkweed Editions, including "The Hurting Kind" and "Bright Dead Things," a finalist for a National Book Award, and "The Carrying," winner of the National Book Critics Circle prize for poetry.

Tippett's most recent book is "Becoming Wise: An Inquiry Into the Mystery and Art of Living." She is host of the "On Being" podcast and is a Peabody Award winner and a National Humanities Medalist. The conversation will be recorded for future airing on the podcast.

What: Ada Limon and Kristi Tippett in conversation.

Where: Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota campus.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

Tickets: $15 in person, $5 for streaming. bit.ly/3WHwhgz