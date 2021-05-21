An unspecified threat Friday morning forced the closure of all public schools in the Lakeville School District, forcing students to switch to online instruction for the day.

The schools and all other district facilities are closed "until further notice due to an active threat under investigated by the Lakeville Police Department," the notice from the district read.

"With the limited information we have at this time and to support the investigation, please do not report to our school buildings or district facilities until further notice," the announcement continued.

Students who were already on site, including for Kid Zone or Wonder Zone programming, should be picked up immediately, the district said. Also, all early childhood programs are canceled until further notice.

Along with all students moving to distance learning, staff should also work remotely, according to the district.

Separately, Lakeville North High School officials sad in a statement that it was unclear whether there will be any after-school activities Friday.

"We remain hopeful that this will be found to be a noncredible threat, but until we are given the 'all-clear' our campus (inside and outside) will remain closed," the statement read.

The district serves roughly 11,000 students in most of Lakeville, parts of Burnsville and Elko New Market, and portions of Eureka, Credit River and New Market townships. It has eight grade schools, three middle schools and two high schools.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482