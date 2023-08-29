Bloomington-based Donaldson made a key acquisition in its fourth quarter to support its recently created Life Sciences sector.

Meanwhile the company's traditional business of supplying technology-led filtration products for industrial and mobile applications helped produce record results for the just-completed fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, Donaldson earned 75 cents a share, down 7.4% from a year ago on revenue of $879.5 million, down 1.2%. For the fiscal year, Donaldson had record earnings of $358.8 million or $2.90 a share. Compared to $332.8 million, or $2.66 a share last year, earnings increased 7.8% and EPS 9.0%.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was 78 cents and $3.04 for the year compared to 84 cents and $2.68 cents a share in the same periods a year ago. Adjusted EPS for the quarter and year met analysts' expectations.

Revenue for the year grew 3.8% to $3.4 billion. Donaldson's revenue includes a mix of first-fit projects, but approximately 75% of revenue comes from the sale of aftermarket replacement parts.

The Life Sciences sector is imperative to Donaldson's future, as the company expects categories in that sector to grow faster and have higher margins than their traditional business.

Donaldson officials said during their investor day conference earlier this year they'd continue to make investments in their new life sciences segment. On June 29, they announced they acquired Univercells Technologies, which provides biomanufacturing technologies for companies that produce cell and gene therapies.

Donaldson paid approximately $148 million for the Belgium-based company with 100 employees that did about $10.8 million in revenue the previous year.

It's an important addition and the largest acquisition Donaldson has made to its life sciences in the past 18 months.

"Univercells Technologies' engineered systems provide close adjacencies with our previous life sciences acquisitions as well as with our growing organic product suite," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson, in a news release.

"It makes a lot of strategic sense for them to grow in the life sciences sector," said Matt Arnold, an industrials analyst with Edward Jones who covers Donaldson. "That deal, while small, should offer some nice growth potential down the road as it scales up and becomes more meaningful."

Revenue for the Life Sciences segment decreased 11.9% from the previous year, but it was mainly due to softness in the legacy Disk Drive market where it makes products to protect the critical parts used in cloud computing, cellular networks, gaming, streaming, storage and sharing.

Replacement part revenue was flat for fiscal year 2023 at $1.6 billion, but those numbers could get a boost next year from a partnership with NAPA Auto Parts announced in August. Donaldson will supply NAPA Gold heavy-duty air filtration products to NAPA's network of 6,000 stores and 18,000 auto care and collision centers across the United States. They are essentially private-branded versions of Donaldson's filters.

Donaldson doesn't make filtration products for automobiles, but NAPA does serve the agricultural, construction and off-and-on highway segments where Donaldson is a key supplier. The company didn't disclose the size of the deal but did say it would make a meaningful contribution to their results going forward.

Shares of Donaldson traded at $63.51, up 3.6%, in midday trading Tuesday.