MINNESOTA FESTIVAL OF CHAMPIONS

An annual highlight of the Canterbury Park calendar, the Minnesota Festival of Champions is a day of racing exclusively for Minnesota-bred horses. This year’s 12-race card features eight stakes with total purses of $737,600.

When: Wednesday, first post 4:10 p.m.

Tickets: About 1,000 fans will be permitted. A limited number of tickets ($10) are available and must be purchased in advance at canterburypark.com. Curbside walk-up wagering is available at the Canterbury Park ticket office.

The card: The 27th edition of the festival includes six thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 each. The top Minnesota-bred 2-year-olds will face off in the Northern Lights Debutante for fillies, and the Northern Lights Futurity for colts and geldings. Ready to Runaway, winner of all three starts on Canterbury’s dirt track this season, headlines the Bella Notte Distaff Sprint. The state’s quarter horses conclude the Canterbury season with the $70,350 Minnesota Quarter Horse Futurity and the $67,250 Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby.

RACHEL BLOUNT