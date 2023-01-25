Baby formula issues and a decline in COVID test sales continue to hamper Abbott Laboratories as the company now faces a Department of Justice investigation.

The DOJ recently opened a criminal investigation into Abbott's manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Mich., which was closed for several months last year over potential contaminant concerns, resulting in a national shortage of the vital infant nutrition.

Chicago-based Abbott said Wednesday sales in its U.S. pediatric nutrition unit were down more than 20% in its fourth quarter, ending Dec. 31.

Following a Wall Street Journal report last Friday about the federal investigation, Abbott issued a statement that said, "DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we're cooperating fully."

The Sturgis facility is fully operational, said Abbott CEO Robert Ford. He told analysts Wednesday the company projects the business will rebound. "I expect our overall nutrition business to be growing at that pre-pandemic level, 4% to 6%," Ford said.

Federal inspectors last year found bacteria and some unsanitary conditions at the Michigan facility, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could not establish a connection between bacteria at the Abbott plant and children with reported illnesses.

Another of Abbott's business units — diagnostics — is also in a period of transition as the COVID-19 outbreak settles into a new endemic state. Sales of its popular test kit plunged compared to a year ago, with U.S. diagnostic sales down 29% in the quarter.

If excluding COVID test sales, the company's U.S. diagnostic sales grew 16.8%.

Abbott's fourth quarter sales of $10.1 billion were down 12% from a year ago due largely to lower demand for its COVID tests. Its fourth quarter profit fell 48.1% to $1 billion.

The company's stock was down 2.2% in late morning trading.

While diagnostics and pediatric nutrition sales are lower, Abbott's largest unit is medical devices — which accounts for 70% of the company's overall sales — will likely benefit from a post-pandemic demand bump as patients elect to undergo procedures.

U.S. sales of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring devices grew 42% to $1.1 billion during the quarter. The Libre devices alone accounted for 11% of the company's fourth quarter sales, while the entire nutrition division was about 18%.

Ford projects Libre, which is housed within its diabetes division, will bring in $10 billion annually by 2028. U.S. medical device sales were up 12.2% for the quarter.

Abbott has about 5,000 employees in Minnesota.

In its previous earnings call in October, Ford said that the company was drawing up plans for a new $500 million infant formula plant. In December Abbott announced that it will be located in Bowling Green, Ohio.