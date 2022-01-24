Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse covered more ground on Monday's show than a lot of NFL defensive backs did in the closing minutes of playoff games over the weekend. Subjects of note:
- Great drama in all four NFL playoff games, with clutch plays and major gaffes telling the story. A lot of assistant coaches did themselves no favors in their bids to become head coaches. Quarterbacks, for the most part, told the story.
- Was Saturday's 13-10 loss to San Francisco the final game for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers? Reusse thinks so, and Rand agrees. That would possibly make Vikings fans even happier than they were when Green Bay lost.
- A big game for the Wolves, another 6 on 5 goal for the Wild and the Gophers men's basketball team keeps getting it done.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
