The lineup is befitting Minnesota's First Lady of Song. A who's who of the Twin Cities music community will participate in Saturday's livestreamed service celebrating the life of Debbie Duncan.

Among those scheduled are Ginger Commodore, Lori Dokken, William Duncan III, Bruce Henry, Rachel Holder, Peter Johnson, Mary Louise Knutson, Gwen Matthews, Billy Peterson, Patty Peterson, Gary Raynor, Robert Robinson, Erin Schwab, Dennis Spears, Judi Vinar, Dick Whitbeck and Adi Yeshaya as well as Dakota founder Lowell Pickett, Crooners owner Mary Tjosvold and the Rev. Pat Williamson.

The ever-versatile Duncan, an unstoppable force on the Minnesota music scene since the 1980s, died Dec. 18 after a series of strokes. She was 69.

A vocalist extraordinaire, the Detroit native came to the Twin Cities in 1984 to join Rupert's Orchestra, which, like Duncan, performed a variety of styles. In the 1990s, she emerged as the hardest working female singer in town, sometimes doing three gigs per day. In her later years, Duncan focused more on her version of jazz, which incorporated elements of blues, R&B, gospel, you name it. Resplendent in creative headwear and a look-at-me outfit, Duncan was a regular onstage as well as in audiences, supporting other performers.

Music will begin at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, with the service following at 3 p.m. While the speakers and performers will be at Minneapolis Unity, no in-person attendance will be allowed. The Celebration of the Life of Debbie Duncan can be viewed at minneapolisunity.org and on Unity's Facebook and YouTube sites.

Twitter: @JonBream • 612-673-1719