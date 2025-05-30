A Palestinian describes 15 minutes of terror trying to get food in the new Gaza distribution system

It's a reality faced by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, plagued by rising hunger and malnutrition after a nearly three-month Israeli blockade barring all food and supplies from Gaza. Israel has let in a trickle of aid this month for the United Nations to distribute through its networks — nearly 1,000 trucks the past 12 days, the military says, far below the rate even at the highest times during the war when several hundred trucks a day would enter.