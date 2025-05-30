A Palestinian describes 15 minutes of terror trying to get food in the new Gaza distribution system

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Shehada Hijazi woke at dawn. It was his best chance, he thought, to get his hands on a package of food at a new distribution site run by a U.S.- and Israeli-backed foundation in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of others, equally desperate to feed their hungry families, had the same idea.
By the time Hijazi walked the 7 kilometers (4 miles) to the southern tip of the territory, a militarized zone that has been evacuated of its residents, it was chaos. People pushed and shoved for hours as they restlessly waited outside the site, surrounded by a barbed-wire fence, earth berms and checkpoints. When it opened, the crowd charged, rushing toward hundreds of boxes left stacked on the ground on wooden pallets.
Hijazi described what he called 15 minutes of terror Thursday at the center run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the private contractor that Israel says will replace the U.N. in feeding Gaza's more than 2 million people.
Israeli soldiers opened fire in an attempt to control the crowd, he and other witnesses said. His 23-year-old cousin was shot in the foot. They quickly abandoned hope of getting any food and ran for their lives.
The ''gunfire was very intense.... The sand was jumping around us,'' he told The Associated Press.
The military did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the situation at the center Hijazi visited Thursday. It acknowledged firing in the vicinity of another center in central Gaza that day.
On Friday, Hijazi said he would wait before returning, though he is desperate for anything to feed his extended family — now about 200 members living together in a displacement camp in the southern city of Khan Younis.
''Hunger has hit home. I can't wait around to watch my family die of hunger," the 41-year-old said.