A new ordinance passes raising pay for rideshare drivers
The Minneapolis City Council voted 7-5 vote on the ordinance.
Business
Aer Lingus resumes MSP-Dublin nonstop flight after pandemic; Delta adds same route
This has fully restore international service at MSP airport to pre-pandemic levels.
Local
Minneapolis animal shelter extends Thursday hours
The shelter will be open until 7:30 p.m. every Thursday starting on Aug. 24.
Vikings
Joseph appears locked in at kicker after Vikings abruptly waive rookie
Both incumbent Greg Joseph and rookie Jack Podlesny were expected to kick during the Vikings' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Business
Government jobs grew this year in Minnesota after post-pandemic lag
Private sector jobs rebounded to pre-pandemic levels earlier this year, but government employment has not fully returned.