A LOOK BACK AT THE 2019 FINAL FOUR

The semifinals

• Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was vying for his second national title and the Big Ten’s first since 2000, but Matt Mooney scored a season-high 22 points, including three straight three-pointers in the second half, and Texas Tech pulled away.

• Virginia edged Purdue in the Elite Eight after a miracle play forced overtime, but Kyle Guy helped the Cavaliers escape Auburn 63-62, most notably on his three free throws with 0.6 seconds left.

The championship

• Guy and DeAndre Hunter combined for 51 points in the final, including 27 points from Hunter to help the Cavs force overtime on a three-pointer with 12 seconds left. Texas Tech was outscored 17-9 in the extra period.

The scene

After playing host to a Super Bowl and a Ryder Cup, the Twin Cities proved they get just as crazy for college basketball with an announced attendance of 72,000 packing into U.S. Bank Stadium. The bustling Final Four crowd included star athletes such as future Super Bowl-winning QB Pat Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are they now?

Virginia’s trio of DeAndre Hunter (No. 4), Ty Jerome (No. 24) and Kyle Guy (No. 55) were all selected in the 2019 NBA draft.

• Hunter is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

• Jerome is averaging 3.5 points in 11.3 minutes for the Phoenix Suns.

• Guy left college after his junior season and played only two games for the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract. But he is averaging 21.5 points in 37 games for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.

Texas Tech’s Mooney went undrafted, but he is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Canton Charge in the G League in 42 games this season.





