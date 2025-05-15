A look at the status of US executions in 2025

Fifteen men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and 12 other people are scheduled to be put to death in eight states during the remainder of 2025.
Glen Rogers is set to die by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday, followed by scheduled executions in Texas and Indiana on May 20 and Tennessee on May 22, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Other states with scheduled executions this year are Alabama, Mississippi, Ohio, and Oklahoma, though Ohio's governor has been routinely postponing the actions as their dates near.
So far this year, executions have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
The most recent U.S. execution took place May 1, when Jeffrey Hutchinson, 62, died by lethal injection in Florida for the 1998 shotgun slayings of his girlfriend and her three young children.
A look at the executions scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:
Florida
Rogers, 62, was convicted in the 1995 stabbing death of Tina Marie Cribbs near Tampa. Rogers, who has said he killed many people around the country, was also sentenced to death in California for another woman's murder.
Anthony Wainwright, 54, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 10 for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Carmen Gayheart in 1994. Gayheart was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Lake City, Florida.