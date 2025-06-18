Police: Melissa Hortman’s home broken into days after assassination

The Brooklyn Park home of State Rep. Melissa Hortman was broken into overnight, four days after she and her husband Mark Hortman were shot and killed, police said Wednesday.
Brooklyn Park police officers were alerted to the break-in at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a department news release.
When police arrived, they found that the plywood covering a rear window had been “pried off” and the glass window was broken to gain entry. It appeared the house was searched by someone, though family members said they didn’t notice anything stolen.
The home had already been processed by investigators starting on Saturday, after charges allege that Vance Boelter stopped by the couple’s house and fatally shot both of the Hortmans. All evidence related to the murders was already collected before the break-in, police said.
After the murder scene was processed, police boarded up the house with plywood early Sunday morning. A police trailer camera was located at the front of the home when the break-in occurred, police said, though the release did not say if the camera caught footage of the break-in suspect.
The Hortman family had already removed items of value on Tuesday, police said.
Brooklyn Park police urged the Hortmans’ neighbors to check cameras from the last day, and to call the department at 763-493-8222 if they have any evidence or information related to the burglary.