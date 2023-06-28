Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Minnesota United's latest attempt to solve a five-year problem, the signing of Finland's Teemu Pukki to a designated player slot. Maybe, just maybe, Pukki will succeed where so many others have come up short. And the Lynx were energized by the return of Diamond Miller on Tuesday's win over the Seattle Storm.

7:00: Former Twins catcher A.J. Pierzynski joins Rand for a free-flowing conversation. They cover a lot of ground, including a huge "what-if" Pierzynski still has about the 2002 season, how much A.J. hated striking out, why he was such a villain and what he thinks of the current Twins.

28:00: The Twins stumbled to the midpoint of the season. Still technically in first place even though they are a game below .500, something has to change in the team's hitting approach and results.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports