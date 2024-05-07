An Ohio doctor who drew national attention when she told state legislators that COVID-19 vaccines made people magnetic has had her medical license reinstated after it was suspended for failing to cooperate with an investigation.

The Ohio State Medical Board recently voted to restore Sherri Tenpenny's license after she agreed to pay a $3,000 fine and cooperate with investigators.

Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor, has been licensed in Ohio since 1984. She drew national attention in 2021 when she testified before a state legislative panel in support of a measure that would block vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

During her remarks, Tenpenny claimed that COVID-19 vaccines made their recipients magnetic, ''interface'' with cell towers and interfered with women's menstrual cycles.

Roughly 350 complaints were soon filed about Tenpenny with the medical board, which regulates physicians and can discipline them for making false or deceptive medical statements. A probe was launched but Tenpenny refused to meet with investigators, answer written questions or comply with a subpoena ordering her to sit for a deposition.

Tenpenny's license was suspended in August 2023 on procedural grounds for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Her attorney had told the board she wouldn't participate in an ''illegal fishing expedition."

The board voted 7-2 last month to restore her license, with proponents saying she had met the requirements for reinstatement.

Tenpenny announced the reinstatement in a post made on the X social platform.

''Standing strong and steadfast!" she wrote. ''Thank you all for your unwavering love and support but most importantly for your prayers during these challenging times.''