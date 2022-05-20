Bud Grant, the legendary Vikings coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, turned 95 on Friday and is a very special guest on today's show.

Host Michael Rand and Bud talk about the interesting progression of aging, the joy of living a good, long life, Grant's path into coaching and how he copes with surviving a near-death experience when he was 29.

Plus Rand's thoughts on the Lynx, Vikings and the Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher feud at the end of the show.

Also, check out this gallery of Bud Grant photos.

