ISTANBUL — A cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed.
A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage.
The plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots realized the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Anadolu Agency said.
No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey's transportation and infrastructure minister.
The runway where the plane landed was closed off while the aircraft was being removed, he said.
