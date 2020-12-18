Saying goodbye to a beloved watering hole, a neighborhood café or a four-star restaurant is never easy. But in 2020, the pain kept coming as the pandemic brutalized the Twin Cities hospitality industry. Some restaurants, already hurting from dining restrictions, were swept up in the destruction that unfolded in the Minneapolis and St. Paul riots. Again and again, places that surprised and delighted us, that entertained and nourished us, served their last meals. Here are 94 of them — nearly three times the number of closings we wrote about in 2019.

Yes, the list is incomplete. Many restaurants don't make announcements on Instagram or send out news releases. Others promise to reopen at some unspecified time in the future — and we hope that they do. And some simply slip away quietly, until a particular craving sends us to their doors, only to find that dreadful sign that proves the nightmare of 2020 was real: Closed.