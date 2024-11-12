8 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area

Rather than just chugging eggnog and singing carols, celebrate this holiday season with Tomte, the charming and mischievous gnome of Swedish folklore that rules the household. The 74th annual holiday exhibition at the American Swedish Institute explores 1,700 years of religious traditions, folklore and cultural influences that shaped Tomte and Santa Claus. It includes contributions from artists Elsa Beskow, John Bauer, Jenny Nyström, Lars Carlsson, Harald Wiberg and Haddon “Sunny” Sundblom. The exhibition also dives deeper into common questions such as why do we leave porridge out for Tomte? Where does Santa Claus really live, and where did his reindeer come from? ASI partners with the Duluth-based Sami Cultural Center of North America to answer the latter question, offering insight into Santa’s reindeer and the Sami people. The show at ASI also spotlights the Norwegian American brothers who moved from Minnesota to Alaska in the late 19th century to profit off of reindeer-related products. Ends Jan. 26. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., 2600 Park Av., Mpls., $6-$13, free for kids 5 and under, 612-871-4907 or asimn.org)