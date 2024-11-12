8 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area
Looking for holiday merriment and entertainment? Check out these yuletide shows, events and exhibits.
With their gospel roots already showing underneath their thick country music harmonies during their breakout appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2022, the playful family band of Danica and Devynn Hart with cousin Trea Swindle was a shoo-in to make a Christmas album. It’s aptly titled “Hartfelt Family Christmas” and features Darius Rucker, Vince Gill and Gretchen Wilson for guest singers and some fun, hip-hop-tinged production over both original and standard tunes. The Mississippi-reared trio is hitting the road in December to tout the collection. (8 p.m. Dec. 20, Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$55, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Tower of Power
After more than 50 years together, the brassy Oakland R&B band has issued its first holiday album, “It’s Christmas.” The group has a one-two punch of vocalists, with high-tenor newcomer Jordan John and gravelly voiced co-founder Emilio Castillo. TOP starts with a jazzy instrumental take on “The Christmas Song” before getting into the gospelly “O Holy Night,” the funky “Silver Bells,” the gritty “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” the Hanukkah number sung in Hebrew “Maoz Tzur” and the original “It’s Christmas (A Long Way from Home),” which sounds like a classic Tower of Power ballad with a hint of Mel Tormé. (8 p.m. Dec. 14, Mystic Lake Casino showroom, Prior Lake, $39 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Bach’s ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos
It’s become an annual tradition each December for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra to perform five of J.S. Bach’s six “Brandenburgs,” arguably the peak of baroque-era instrumental music. But this year’s version is particularly noteworthy, in that they’ll be joined by a world-renowned baroque specialist: conductor, harpsichordist and SPCO artistic partner Richard Egarr. Not only will the quality of the playing be first-rate, but Englishman Egarr talks about music in supremely entertaining fashion. And if you’d like baroque music on a grander scale, the SPCO will be performing the best local edition of Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” the following week. (11 a.m. Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
ROB HUBBARD
‘Black Nativity’
For 30-plus years, Penumbra Theatre has offered one of the state’s most moving takes on the holidays. The company taps soulful vocalists and a roof-raising choir for Langston Hughes’ retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus — a story whose themes around seeking shelter, resilience in the face of rejection and the welcoming of new life continue to resonate. Maestro Sanford Moore again guides the music and theater founder Lou Bellamy directs a cast fronted by Greta Oglesby, Dennis Spears and Jennifer Whitlock. Marciano Silva dos Santos choreographs the expressive dances. Justice, love and destiny build in the singers’ voices and on the dancers’ limbs as “Nativity” rejoices in the purest of hopes. (Dec. 5-22: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, $20-$45, 651-224-3180 or penumbratheatre.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’
Aerial stunts, juggling, hoop throwing and other circus tricks meet a fantastical holiday world with Christmas carol tunes, candy canes, sparkles, reindeer and more as “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” returns to the Orpheum Theatre. Mixing high theatrics with spectacle-infused circus arts, the show wraps its seasonal spirit in elaborate bows and thrilling acrobatics, toy soldiers plus a giant polar bear. A subsidiary of Cirque du Soleil, “Cirque Dreams” emphasizes on storytelling and aims to bring joy to all ages. (7 p.m. Dec. 20; noon & 4 p.m. Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $34-$130, 612-339-7007, hennepinarts.org)
SHEILA REGAN
Santa Claus Lane
The North Pole’s most famous resident visits Minnesota this holiday season. Stop by to give Santa your wish list and visit with his llamas, before he packs up his sleigh to deliver presents around the world. Guests can check off items for those on the nice list with wares from local boutiques. The Creo Stage features magic, movement and fire shows. Special curated events happen throughout the monthlong run including sensory friendly hours, a Santa brunch and craft sessions in Santa’s workshop. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 22, $18-$20, Camp Fire Minnesota, 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior, santaclaus-lane.com)
MELISSA WALKER
Gnome for the holidays
Rather than just chugging eggnog and singing carols, celebrate this holiday season with Tomte, the charming and mischievous gnome of Swedish folklore that rules the household. The 74th annual holiday exhibition at the American Swedish Institute explores 1,700 years of religious traditions, folklore and cultural influences that shaped Tomte and Santa Claus. It includes contributions from artists Elsa Beskow, John Bauer, Jenny Nyström, Lars Carlsson, Harald Wiberg and Haddon “Sunny” Sundblom. The exhibition also dives deeper into common questions such as why do we leave porridge out for Tomte? Where does Santa Claus really live, and where did his reindeer come from? ASI partners with the Duluth-based Sami Cultural Center of North America to answer the latter question, offering insight into Santa’s reindeer and the Sami people. The show at ASI also spotlights the Norwegian American brothers who moved from Minnesota to Alaska in the late 19th century to profit off of reindeer-related products. Ends Jan. 26. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., 2600 Park Av., Mpls., $6-$13, free for kids 5 and under, 612-871-4907 or asimn.org)
ALICIA ELER
Trans Joy for the Holidays
Queerhaven Art Collective celebrates the holidays with a multimedia art experience exploring trans joy, a sense of euphoria a trans or gender non-conforming person feels when stepping into their authentic self. The spirit of solidarity brings joy this holiday season, as QAC said: “Our love and support for one another shines brighter than disinformation and hate.” The five featured artists include Andrea Alice, fiber artist Q Panas, Samael Leopold-Sullivan, Hadar Isra aka Hijabi Punani and Rainbow Robbins. Dec. 6-Jan. 18. Opening reception Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the first, second and third weekends of the month; 5-9 p.m. during Lowertown First Fridays, 275 E. 4th St., Suite 110, St. Paul, free, calendulagallery.com)
A.E.
