A 75-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died on a southern Minnesota highway, authorities said.
Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, Minn., crashed into a ditch off eastbound Hwy. 30 in Westfield Township about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday and was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the State Patrol said.
Karg died before reaching a hospital, the patrol said.
The crash occurred just east of Blooming Prairie near 115th Avenue and about 25 miles west of Rochester.
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for more nuclear plants, repeal of electric car rule
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Rochester
75-year-old motorcyclist crashes and dies on southern Minnesota highway
The crash occurred just east of Blooming Prairie on Hwy. 30 near 115th Avenue and about 25 miles west of Rochester.
Local
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
They were teachers, students, veterinary technicians and mechanics. They were sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, siblings, colleagues and friends. In the memory of the lives they lived, here are their stories.
Minneapolis
BCA at scene of shooting involving police in Minneapolis
It was not immediately clear if the shooting was connected to a standoff at a south Minneapolis apartment.
Minneapolis police in standoff at apartment after shots fired inside
Police responded after report of gunshots in apartment building near Franklin and Cedar avenues.
Local
Plymouth parents who left U.S. after suspicious death of son, 7, have returned years later
The husband and wife are back from New Zealand, where they have lived since late 2016.