Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 75-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died on a southern Minnesota highway, authorities said.

Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, Minn., crashed into a ditch off eastbound Hwy. 30 in Westfield Township about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday and was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the State Patrol said.

Karg died before reaching a hospital, the patrol said.

The crash occurred just east of Blooming Prairie near 115th Avenue and about 25 miles west of Rochester.