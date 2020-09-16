Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Wednesday along with 513 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The daily tallies from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state's totals in the pandemic to 1,933 deaths and 85,813 infections confirmed through diagnostic testing.

Minnesota continues to rank on the COVID Exit Strategy website as "trending poorly" due to its current case rates and testing positivity, while all border states are listed with a worse status of "uncontrolled spread" due to the widespread prevalence of COVID-19.

Minnesota has seen some positive signs, though. Hospitalizations remained near two-month lows on Wednesday — with 244 COVID-19 cases being admitted to hospitals and 136 needing intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications.

The state has now reported more than 7,000 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, and listed 79,583 people who have recovered to the point that they are no longer considered infectious or required to isolated themselves.

Minnesota's seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people per day increased from 11 to 14 in late August, but had dropped back to 11 as of Sept. 6, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. That remains above the state goal of no more than 5, though.

The state also is reporting that 34% of recently confirmed infections came from community sources that couldn't be identified. The goal is to keep that below 30%, because a high rate means the virus is spreading widely and beyond the ability of state health officials to track it.

Six of the COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday involved people 60 or older, while the seventh involved someone in the 55 to 59 age range. Four of the deaths involved people who lived in private residents while three involved residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

While more than 72% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved residents of such facilities, that disparity has evened out over the summer amid efforts to halt the spread of the virus among workers and residents.