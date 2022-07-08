A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Lisa Dahlseid of Robbinsdale:

1 Sheryl Crow, Ledge Amphitheater. A Tuesday night tonic, and a new favorite — "Forever" — written for her kids and the Showtime documentary, "Sheryl." Opener Cecilia Castleman was given a gracious debut, and the middle set by Keb' Mo' — that was good medicine, man.

2 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. An hour's drive from the Twin Cities. Red Rocks without the airfare. All the colors. A gem. And another new favorite. Go see for yourself.

3 Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill." It only took 37 years, but she made a deal with God, and man, did it pay off. "Stranger Things." You can't write this script.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Sounds of Blackness' "Soul of the '60s," the Dakota. This revived, time-tested revue was an unstoppable treat of a series of mostly five-minute medleys. What a terrific band and so many talented singers directed by Sounds founder and maestro Gary Hines. Shout-out to the costumes and choreography. Highlights: ⁦Gladys⁩ Knight & the Pips, Sly & the Family Stone, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and Ike & Tina Turner (big, bewigged Ike had the show's best look).

2 "Elvis." While the overlong, overly garish Baz Luhrmann movie is flawed, Austin Butler is pretty special in the title role, and the music is captivating, especially Kacey Musgraves' slow take on "Can't Help Falling in Love," Jazmine Sullivan's chilling reading of "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child" and Eminem's often silly "The King and I" featuring CeeLo Green.

3 Cat Burns featuring Sam Smith, "Go." With minimal accompaniment on "The Late, Late Show With James Corden" in London, this young British singer delivered her delicate but firm kiss-off with help from Mr. Vulnerable.

to contribute: popmusic@startribune.com