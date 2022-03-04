A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Tommy Woodward of Sartell, Minn.:

1 "Reacher" soundtrack. In this popular Amazon Prime series, Jack Reacher searches for a deceased blues pioneer supported by songs from Howlin' Wolf, Patsy Cline, Boz Scaggs, .38 Special and others.

2 "Death on the Nile" soundtrack. Set in 1937, this 2022 mystery features songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Her range of talent is showcased with swing tunes and precursors to the rock era, including the gospel classic "Up Above My Head."

3 "Inventing Anna" soundtrack. Netflix goes 21st-century with the music as Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign take viewers into Anna's psyche while she takes her friends for lotsa dolla$.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Bettye LaVette, the Dakota. No one quite becomes her songs like this supreme stylist from Detroit. She got lost in John Prine's breathtaking "Souvenirs," Lucinda Williams' scalding "Joy" and Dinah Washington's sorrowful "Drinking Again." And, for a change, she rocked out on Don Henley's "You Don't Know Me at All" and Big Maybelle's "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On." Superb.

2 Olivia Rodrigo, Billboard's Women in Music. Before she accepted the Woman of the Year award from Sheryl Crow, the confident teen star — in a taped performance backed by an all-women band in empty SoFi Stadium — delivered "Déjà Vu" as a stinging, almost grungy, post-breakup bop.

3 Aretha's granddaughter auditions on "American Idol." After singing Aretha's "Ain't No Way," Grace Franklin, 15, got a "no" from Luke Bryan, a "yes, you've got stardust" from Katy Perry and a tough-love "no" from Lionel Richie, prompting Perry to storm off. Bravo to Grace for having the courage to acknowledge her heritage before singing. Ain't no way she's ready, though, even with stardust. Reality-check TV.

To contribute: popmusic@startribune.com