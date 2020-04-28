3M beat financial expectations for the first quarter, but officials say the win did not come easily.

Rising demand for personal safety, health and consumer goods during the coronavirus pandemic drove 3M’s strong first quarter results.

Yet a torrent of activity to shore up cash reserves, cut costs and manage supply chains and weak industrial sales helped 3M beat expectations even with adjusted earnings falling 2.7%.

On average, Wall Street analysts had expected the adjusted earnings to drop 9% and flat revenue. 3M’s revenue for the quarter grew 2.7% to $8.1 billion.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31 rose 45% to $1.29 billion, or $2.22 a share. But when adjusted for one-time events, earnings were $2.16 a share.

CEO Mike Roman said in the earnings release that 3M is “taking action that will help us navigate near-term uncertainty, generate strong cash flow and lead out of the slowdown by delivering for employees, customers and shareholders.”

To mitigate the economic impact of the virus, 3M adopted short-term furloughs in units affected by the economic downturn. The company said it would make an additional $350 million to $400 million worth of cost cuts in the second quarter and reduced its full-year capital expenditures from $1.6 billion to $1.3 billion.

It also boosted cash reserves by tapping $1.75 billion in debt programs.

As public companies across sectors have done, 3M withdrew its 2020 guidance because officials said they could not predict the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health care sales grew 21% during the quarter, and consumer goods 4.6%. However, the larger Safety & Industrial unit’s sales fell 1%, and its Transportation and Electronics unit saw sales fall 5%.

3M’s January through March results were welcome after a punishing end to 2019 when fourth quarter earnings plunged 27% prompting 1,500 job cuts and $348 million in litigation and restructuring charges.

3M’s stock price closed Monday at $153.65. It is down from the 52-week high of $192.19 per share and far off the $250 a share high enjoyed in 2018.

Analysts note that before the virus hit, 3M’s stock had been rocked by investors worried about a series of PFAS-chemical pollution lawsuits and thousands of military Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who accuse 3M of supplying the military with defective earplugs that led to hearing loss. It is a claim that 3M denies.

“The last 12 months have been filled with issues and challenges, there is no question,” said Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold. “Over the last year, 3M’s stock is down 30%. The average industrial stock is down just 10%.”

Investors, he said, have been largely pleased with how 3M has handled the demands of COVID-19. However, the problems that plagued the company going into 2020 — mainly possible liabilities from lawsuits involving PFAS chemicals — have affected the stock.

With health care demand, and 3M’s strong ramp-up of N95 respiratory mask production, the company will “benefit and that should at least serve as a partial offset to other businesses, which are likely to be very hard hit whether it is because of the shutdowns of production or their customers being shut in.”