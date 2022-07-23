Scott Piercy continued his dominant romp through the rest of the 3M Open field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on Saturday morning. The only thing that could stop him was the weather.

It stopped the other 74 players, caddies, all spectators in the galleries and, for a time, everyone else on site as well.

Severe storms fast approaching the area halted Round 3 at 10:57 a.m., about two hours after Piercy teed off with Emiliano Grillo and Callum Tatum in the final threesome of the morning. Piercy was on a run of five birdies in a row to reach 18 under for the tournament and a four-shot lead when the weather horns sounded as they played the eighth hole.

Impressive splinters of lightning soon cracked over the course forcing tournament personnel to enforce mandatory evacuations of all on the grounds.

Bubble after bubble of heavy rain kept popping up over the area and after 6 hours, 38 minutes of suspension the third round resumed.

Grillo's eagle on the sixth hole got him to 14 under and Tony Finau made three birdies in a row to reach 10 under and round out the top three.

PGA Tour officials on Friday announced they had moved Round 3 tee times up nearly four hours and would play in threesomes off split tees in anticipation of the bad weather. The first groups of the day teed off at 6:50 a.m.

Piercy, who has not made a bogey all week, needed just nine putts through seven holes Saturday. Grillo's eagle was a bomb, a 40-footer from the left side of the sixth green.

The Tour implemented preferred lies (lift, clean and place) for Saturday's round and players feasted. Through four hours of play players scored a cumulative 2.446 shots under par.