The wind is up at TPC Twin Cities for Round 1 of the 3M Open. A few morning wave golfers have found their way through the gales better than most.

Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im matched 6-under-par 65s on Thursday morning in Blaine to emerge as the early leaders. They are two clear of Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim and Fargo's Tom Hoge with five players lurking at 3 under.

This is something of a tradition for Piercy; he shot a tournament-record 62 in Round 1 of the inaugural 3M Open in 2019.

Thursday, Piercy rode a hot putter — a brand new Scotty Cameron Newport 2 — to make 151 feet, 4 inches of putts.

"With the winds being cross and swirly, I felt like I hit good solid shots into conservative parts of the green," Piercy said. "I felt like I didn't have very difficult putts even though they were long."

It was an adventurous morning for two of the leaders. A marquee grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Im and Hoge played the gigantic 18th hole (their ninth of the day after starting on No. 10) in a combined 5-over-par. Matsuyama lost a whole sleeve of balls on the hole. He drove his tee shot into the water, then rinsed two more trying to clear the pond on approach.

He eventually tapped in for a quadruple bogey, having nearly holed a flop shot from 45 feet away. Hoge had an eagle putt from 34 feet but four-putted. And Im put his approach into the water, and settled for a best-of-the-group par.

Im said the winds were causing a two or even three-club difference at times during the round.

"Hard to make a distance," he said.

For Hoge, the hiccup on 18 was his only blemish of the day and he went on to shoot 3 under on his second nine.

"I kind of laughed that one off," he said of the four-putt. "I didn't feel like I hit that bad of a second putt and I got a really big wind gust right in the middle of the putt and it just carried it way down the slope there. Really you can't do much other than laugh that one off because I've never hit a putt like that, that's for sure."

Robert Garrigus was 11 over after 16 holes and withdrew before completing the first round.

The second half of the 155-player field is due to complete the first round by Thursday evening.