3M has appointed a top GE Healthcare executive as its new chief financial officer.

The Maplewood-based company said current CFO Nick Gangestad is retiring after a 33-year career at 3M.

Monish Patolawala, 51, has been GE Healthcare’s CFO since 2015. His new job at 3M starts July 1. Gangestad will stay on through July 31 “to ensure an orderly transition,” the company said in a press statement.

Gangestad, 55, has been 3M’s CFO since 2014 and started at the company in 1987 as a systems analyst in the finance office.

Patolawala, who holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bangalore, India, joined GE in 1994 through its financial management program. He worked his way up, and was CFO of GE Transportation before his current post at GE Healthcare.

Patolawala also has been working closely with GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp as vice president of operational transformation. Culp is trying to turn around the famous but ailing GE.

Patolawala’s “deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of industrial and health care businesses — as well as driving operational changes — will make an immediate impact as we manage through the current economic challenges and continue to position 3M for the future,” 3M CEO Mike Roman said in a press statement.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Patolawala, will get an annual salary of $885,000 at 3M and be eligible for annual inventive compensation of the same amount.

In addition, he’ll get a $700,000 hiring bonus and a mix of long-term equity awards consisting of stock options and restricted stock worth about $6.4 million that includes a $2.8 million restricted stock award to compensate him for equity awards he’s leaving behind at GE.

Star Tribune reporter Patrick Kennedy contributed to this story.