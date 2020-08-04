A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 32 years after being convicted of running over and killing someone who stabbed him in the back in downtown Minneapolis.

Derrick L. Forest, of Minneapolis, heard his punishment Monday in connection with the violent sequence in the 500 block of S. 8th Street on Dec. 29 that killed 48-year-old Bertrand R. Davis, of Rochester.

Jurors last month convicted Forest of second-degree murder, while acquitting him of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Forest will spend roughly 21 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

His defense had sought a 10-year term, which would have had him released from prison in about 6⅓ years. Forest’s attorney contended that Davis was run over accidentally and pointed out that Davis instigated the conflict.

According to testimony and surveillance video introduced at trial:

Forest had been sitting in an SUV with his girlfriend when Davis walked up, opened the driver’s side door and stabbed Forest in the left side of his back. Forest drove away, then turned the vehicle around and drove after Davis.

Davis tried to hide behind another car in the lot before fleeing on foot. Forest accelerated to 22 mph and struck Davis, knocking him into a wall. A witness who dodged the SUV saw Forest get out of the SUV and repeatedly stomped on Davis’ head.

The medical examiner’s autopsy found that Davis died from injuries to his pelvis inflicted when struck by the SUV.

The two men knew each other only slightly, and it was not clear what started the argument.