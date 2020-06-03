Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with of aiding and abetting murder.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree murder manslaughter with culpable negligence.
Read the charges for Thao, Kueng and Lane below. (Some personal identifying information has been removed.)
