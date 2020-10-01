Two lanes of southbound I-35E in downtown St. Paul have reopened Thursday as authorities continue to clear a rollover crash involving a truck towing a trailer carrying five horses.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35E at University Avenue, the State Patrol said.

No injuries to the truck driver were reported, but three of the horses died, the patrol said.

Traffic has been allowed to continue past the crash scene on southbound I-35E, but exits to 10th and Wacouta streets leading into downtown St. Paul and to eastbound I-94 and southbound Hwy. 52 remained closed. according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The patrol was advising drivers to find an alternate route.

At 7:50 a.m., traffic on southbound I-35E remained jammed back at Maryland Avenue. At least 2 crashes occurred in the backup earlier, but have now cleared, MnDOT said.

A crash on westbound I-94 at Hwy. 52 has traffic stacked up back at Johnson Parkway.