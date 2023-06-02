A man has received a 3½-year term for driving drunk, high and without a license when he broadsided a car in Minneapolis last fall and killed a cancer researcher who was heading home from her second job at a hospital.

Kenneth D. Spencer Jr., 26, of Maple Grove, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 at SE. 10th and University avenues that killed 24-year-old Ebony Miller of Minneapolis.

Judge Lisa Janzen's sentence was shorter than the prosecution's request for a sentence of somewhere between four and 5¾ years.

The judge acknowledged during sentencing Spencer's acceptance of responsibility and his genuine remorse in deciding on a term near the lower of state sentencing guidelines, said County Attorney's Office spokesman Nicholas Kimball.

Defense attorney Peter Rainville wrote in a court filing earlier in the week that his client should be spared prison and be put on probation, arguing that "an executed sentence in prison would be unnecessarily harsh and the lest productive form of punishment for a young man who merits saving rather than disposal, and whose offenses are of an unintentional nature."

With credit for time in jail upon his arrest, Spencer is expected to serve just shy of two years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Spencer had never had a Minnesota driver's license in the time leading up to the crash, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Since April 2018, he's been convicted five times in Minnesota for driving without a license, once for traveling 104 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, and once each for auto theft and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Miller's father said in an interview shortly after the crash with a newspaper in the Bahamas, where she grew up, that his daughter was heading to her Minneapolis home from her second job as a doctor's assistant at M Health Fairview hospital when the collision occurred. Her primary work was as a pancreatic cancer researcher at the University of Minnesota in preparation for a career as a doctor.

During sentencing Thursday and before a FOX9 television camera, Kermit Miller told the court, "I sent my child away for an education, and now she's home in a box … because of the selfish, inconsiderate actions of one individual, a habitual offender. ... There's no forgiveness for me because it was a choice he made to drive drunk, under the influence. That was a choice."

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash, where Spencer admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving. A test of his blood by law enforcement showed his blood alcohol content was "almost twice the legal limit" for driving in Minnesota. The complaint did not specify a precise blood alcohol content percentage. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Traffic cameras showed Spencer's car entered the intersection "with an obvious red light" when he hit Miller's car broadside, the charges read.

Data from Spencer's car revealed that he was traveling at nearly 75 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone at the time of impact.